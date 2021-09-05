CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Back for Practice Squad

By Gene Chamberlain
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears added tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. back to their practice squad Saturday after cutting him on Wednesday. The rookie from Michigan and Stony Brook had been playing in The Spring League when he was signed by the Bears, and brought to camp. Wheatley, the son of the former Michigan...

