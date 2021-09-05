How the early advice of a veteran Eagles coach helped Jordan Mailata become a starter
Before the 2018 NFL Draft, Jordan Mailata was converting from a rugby player to to an NFL tackle. To learn how to play the position, Mailata watched tape of former Eagles Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, along with current right tackle Lane Johnson. When Mailata got to the video of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, he found the stance he would use to block defensive ends and linebackers.www.lehighvalleylive.com
