Identical: Nicolai Højgaard duplicates twin brother’s win

Alyssa Lopez won OTEV this week on “Big Brother 23” — or technically, she was thrown it by Kyland Young, who wanted her to win so he could get the second Veto since he bet on her in Veto Derby. No matter, she’s still in the “BB” record books now as an OTEV champ. The good news for her is that the OTEV curse has been broken, by Cody Calafiore last year, but the bad news is that she’s unlikely to pull a Cody and win the whole shebang. Until Cody last season, nobody had won the iconic Veto comp and...