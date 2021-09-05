VENTURA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT LAUNCHES TRI-COUNTIES JUDICIAL MENTOR PROGRAM

The Ventura County Superior Court announces the formation of a joint Judicial Mentor Program with the San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Superior Courts, in collaboration with the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. The purpose of this program is to assist in the recruitment and development of a qualified, inclusive and diverse judicial applicant pool. The program is designed to identify, encourage, and provide mentors for all attorneys considering a judicial career. One of the chief goals is to communicate to all sectors of the legal community the uniform message of Governor Newsom’s judicial criteria and commitment to appointing a capable bench reflective of California’s rich diversity.