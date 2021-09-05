CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

VENTURA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT LAUNCHES TRI-COUNTIES JUDICIAL MENTOR PROGRAM

By Carlos Garcia
vidanewspaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ventura County Superior Court announces the formation of a joint Judicial Mentor Program with the San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Superior Courts, in collaboration with the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. The purpose of this program is to assist in the recruitment and development of a qualified, inclusive and diverse judicial applicant pool. The program is designed to identify, encourage, and provide mentors for all attorneys considering a judicial career. One of the chief goals is to communicate to all sectors of the legal community the uniform message of Governor Newsom’s judicial criteria and commitment to appointing a capable bench reflective of California’s rich diversity.

vidanewspaper.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Office Of Governor#Judicial Appointments#Www Ventura Courts Ca Gov#Mentor Committee#Outreach Committee#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy