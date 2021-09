EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County: 2:33 p.m. Several new evacuation orders in El Dorado County have now been reduced to warnings. The following areas are now cleared to repopulate: Meyers north of the traffic circle at Highway 50 and Highway 89. This includes the area of Pioneer Trail from Meyers through Elks Club, Upper and Lower Apache, Keetak, Cornelian and residences accessed from Saw Mill north. 7:47 a.m. The Caldor Fire continues to grow slightly even as containment has now crossed the halfway mark. As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire says the incident...