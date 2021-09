Vince Neil appears to be pulling out all the stops to get into proper tour shape for Motley Crue’s big tour next summer as apparent in a new video he shared to Instagram. The video below shows Neil vigorously training in the gym and receiving an Emsculpt Neo treatment. According to its website, “Emsculpt Neo is the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that provides simultaneous fat elimination and muscle building in a combined 30-minute session.”