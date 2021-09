For those of us who were not on the scene that day, we can only imagine what it must have been like for first responders to face 16 acres of horror at Ground Zero, to see a symbol of America’s military on fire, and to descend upon a Pennsylvania field covered in pieces of an airliner. Those who did face these unimaginable scenes have graciously shared their unique insights – an inside look at how incident command unfolded at the scene, the immediate work to support FDNY, and how the tragedy changed the survivors forever. It is through their eyes that we reflect on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.