Jacksonville, AL

Hot Rods, Bikes, and BBQ on Whites Gap Road in Jacksonville

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
Sunday, September 12, 2021

10:00 am

Event by Grace Tabernacle Ministries Grace Tabernacle Ministries Public · Anyone on or off Facebook Join us on September 12th at 10 am CST for our 5th Annual HOT ROD, BIKES, & BBQ. We will be having live worship inside the sanctuary. Blessing of the Bikes, $100 cash prize drawing, $100 poker run and many door prizes. BBQ plates for a $10+ donation after the service. Come enjoy a day of Worship, Word, and Fellowship like you’ve never experienced.

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
