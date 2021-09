Hot Rods, Bikes, and BBQ on Whites Gap Road in Jacksonville

Sunday, September 12, 2021

10:00 am

Event by Grace Tabernacle Ministries Public · Anyone on or off Facebook Join us on September 12th at 10 am CST for our 5th Annual HOT ROD, BIKES, & BBQ. We will be having live worship inside the sanctuary. Blessing of the Bikes, $100 cash prize drawing, $100 poker run and many door prizes. BBQ plates for a $10+ donation after the service. Come enjoy a day of Worship, Word, and Fellowship like you’ve never experienced.

