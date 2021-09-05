Falling In Reverse Live at Rocklahoma 2021
It took awhile after the weather delays yesterday afternoon for things to improve so we could resume rocking. After festival organizers gave the "All Clear" Falling In Reverse took to the Renegade Stage for their set here at Rocklahoma 2021. The sun was just about down when they started and we finally started cooling off some thanks to Mother Nature. After the short weather break people we're ready to jump back into the action and Falling In Reverse delivered in spades. The crowd immediately re-entered the gates and made their way to the Renegade Stage for an EPIC performance from Falling In Reverse and re-kick off of ROK21.z94.com
