Music

Falling In Reverse Live at Rocklahoma 2021

By Critter
Z94
 4 days ago
It took awhile after the weather delays yesterday afternoon for things to improve so we could resume rocking. After festival organizers gave the "All Clear" Falling In Reverse took to the Renegade Stage for their set here at Rocklahoma 2021. The sun was just about down when they started and we finally started cooling off some thanks to Mother Nature. After the short weather break people we're ready to jump back into the action and Falling In Reverse delivered in spades. The crowd immediately re-entered the gates and made their way to the Renegade Stage for an EPIC performance from Falling In Reverse and re-kick off of ROK21.

Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Falling In Reverse#Rock Bands#Rock Fest#Rocklahoma 2021#Metal
