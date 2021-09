Sometimes when you turn on your computer, you get your Windows 11/10 login screen, but then it gets frozen, maybe reboots on its own, or it stops and does not respond to your command. You may get the login screen, but nothing happens after entering the password. Another situation is where you can log in at times, but after that, Windows freezes, requiring manual rebooting. This post will look at possible solutions that help you resolve the situation where Windows is stuck at the lock screen or on the Welcome screen before login.