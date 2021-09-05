CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus, Guns N’Roses rule the night at BottleRock

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was almost too much music to go around at BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 at the Napa Valley Expo. Saturday headliners Guns N’Roses set was cut short when the band, along with surprise guest Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters, went past the strict 10:00PM curfew during a closing performance of “Paradise City.” Never fear, while the monitors may have gone out, the band pressed on and the crowd picked up the slack, leading the way to close out the night’s festivities. Pop superstar Pink also made a surprise appearance, sitting in to sing on “Patience.”

