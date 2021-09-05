CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Week Ahead: RBA Debates Taper Delay, Russia To Hike Rates, And ECB To Hold Steady

The August nonfarm payroll report showed the Delta variant hit to the economy is just beginning. Investors are now pricing in a weak September payroll report, which will make the October report the key one for deciding if we get a November Fed taper. Now the focus for markets will tentatively go back to inflation and to see if these supply chain issues continue to lead to higher prices.

BusinessPosted by
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues as eurozone bounces back

European Central Bank governors meet Thursday under pressure to clarify their stimulus exit plans, as the eurozone economy rebounds from the pandemic and inflation surges higher. Revised figures this week showed the economy in the 19-nation club grew by a better-than-expected 2.2 percent between April and June after countries relaxed their virus restrictions. The ECB now faces the tricky act of deciding when and how to scale back its massive pandemic support, and communicating it without jeopardising the recovery or spooking markets. In the United States, where the recovery is seen as further along, the Federal Reserve has already signalled it could start withdrawing stimulus measures by the end of the year.
Businessinvesting.com

Europe Carry Trades Live On as ECB Delays Taper Talk to December

(Bloomberg) -- The message from the European Central Bank is that it’s in no rush to scale back stimulus, giving the region’s bond market a license to rally. The yield premium on 10-year Italian bonds over German equivalents -- a key gauge of risk appetite -- narrowed by the most since May after President Christine Lagarde on Thursday said the ECB would delay a decision over when to end its pandemic bond-buying program, or PEPP, to December.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed tapering delayed, not derailed

It’s been a fairly quiet week in financial markets with equities slightly lower, bond yields flat on the week and the USD strengthening a bit. The ECB meeting turned out to be a bit of a non-event with the ECB broadly meeting consensus expectations of signalling a moderate reduction in asset purchases. The inflation projection was revised slightly higher, but with core inflation in 2023 seen at 1.5% (previously 1.4%) there is still some way up to 2% in the medium term.
Businessinvesting.com

Russia Delivers Fifth Rate Hike in a Row, Leaves Room for More

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia delivered a smaller-than-expected increase in its key interest rate, while leaving the door open to further tightening after inflation hit a five-year high last month. The benchmark rate was raised by 25 basis points to 6.75% on Friday, the Bank of Russia said in...
Businessinvesting.com

ECB Baby Taper, Bonds Bid

The ECB cut its emergency pandemic bond purchases in a mild surprise on Thursday but Lagarde ensured the market didn't view it as a hawkish move. Commodity currencies are leading the gains versus the USD as indices push higher. Canadian employment and US PPI are due on Friday. In the...
Businessactionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Fed Tapering Delayed, Not Derailed

It’s been a fairly quiet week in financial markets with equities slightly lower, bond yields flat on the week and the USD strengthening a bit. The ECB meeting turned out to be a bit of a non-event with the ECB broadly meeting consensus expectations of signalling a moderate reduction in asset purchases. The inflation projection was revised slightly higher, but with core inflation in 2023 seen at 1.5% (previously 1.4%) there is still some way up to 2% in the medium term.
Businessinvesting.com

Macro Briefing: Economists Expect U.S. Rate Hikes Next Year

President Biden expands vaccine mandate to combat the pandemic. Biden’s vaccine mandate is also an effort to support the economy. US businesses have questions, concerns over new vaccine mandate. Biden calls China President Xi amid rising tensions between countries. New survey of economists sees rate hikes in 2022 to counter...
Businessaudacy.com

Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank will dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession. Bank head Christine Lagarde was...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD awaits crunch-time ECB interest rate (taper) decision

The ECB is the main event for today's finical markets. EUR/USD is consolidated at the 61.8% golden ratio and awaits the outcome. Investors are nervous that the global economy is slowing yet inflation is near a decade high. The European Central Bank's Governing Council is the showdown for markets on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses above 1.1800 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD snaps three-day downtrend, picks up bids to intraday top. Market sentiment dwindles as virus-led economic fears battle monetary policy hawks, US stimulus hopes. Decade high inflation contrasts covid woes to challenges ECB optimists, economic forecasts, PEPP decision will be in focus. US Weekly Jobless Claims, President Joe Biden’s Six-Pronged...
Stocksinvesting.com

European stocks at 3-week lows ahead of ECB decision

(Reuters) -European stocks hit a three-week low on Thursday, tracking Asian shares lower on concerns of slowing global growth, while expectations were running high for the European Central Bank to announce a timeline to start paring its bond purchases. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.4%. UK's FTSE 100...
Businessaudacy.com

European Central Bank easing support as recovery strengthens

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says it is dialing back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy. The move comes amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.
BusinessMySanAntonio

ECB slows crisis stimulus for next quarter as rebound takes hold

The European Central Bank will slow down the pace of its pandemic bond-buying program in the final three months of 2021, an acknowledgment that the euro area's recovery is strong enough to endure with less support. The Governing Council decided it will conduct purchases at a "moderately lower pace" than...
StocksInternational Business Times

ECB Stimulus Tweak Leaves Eurozone Stocks Unschathed

Eurozone stocks steadied Thursday after the European Central Bank only tweaked its pandemic stimulus measures and insisted surging prices are only temporary. At their meeting ECB governors held the pandemic emergency bond-purchasing programme (PEPP) -- its main tool to cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis and keep credit cheap in the eurozone -- unchanged at 1.85 trillion euros.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar drops with US yields, euro buoyed as ECB trims emergency support

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Thursday as Treasury yields fell after the U.S. government saw strong demand for a sale of 30-year bonds, while the euro was supported after the European Central Bank said it would trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. The greenback has...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

ECB Tweak Not Taper Boosts Eurozone Stocks

Eurozone stocks pushed higher Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) only tweaked its pandemic stimulus measures and insisted surging prices are only temporary, while US shares retreated again. ECB policymakers kept the pandemic emergency bond-purchasing program (PEPP) unchanged at 1.85 trillion euros, retaining its main tool to cushion the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed taper talk amidst uncertain economic outlook lifts dollar

Loonie Extends Decline Post BOC, Euro Stays Soft Ahead of ECB. Summary: Fed speak lifted the Dollar above its rivals despite the recent slowdown in US jobs growth in August. St Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the US central bank could tapering this year into the first half of next year. John Williams, New York Federal Reserve President said that “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year” if the economy continues to improve, as he anticipates. In contrast, the Fed in its latest Beige Book report, which periodically looks at the nation’s economic picture, said that the US economy had “downshifted slightly” in August. Optimism in investor sentiment has faded amidst a slowdown in the global economic recovery. Which weighed on risk appetite and provided the US Dollar with haven support. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies lifted 0.21% to 92.70 from 92.55 yesterday. Ahead of today’s European Central Bank interest rate meeting, the Euro remained soft, slipping 0.23% to 1.1820 (1.1840). The Dollar extended its advance against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2690, up 0.3% (1.2648) after the Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained its QE program. Other risk currencies were also lower. The Aussie renewed its drop, settling at 0.7365 from 0.7387 yesterday. Sterling eased to 1.3772 from 1.3782 on the broadly based stronger Greenback. The British currency recovered most of its losses after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the minimum conditions for a rate rise have been met but are not sufficient for one at the present time. The Dollar ended little changed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) settled at 1.3462 (1.3458) while.
WorldFXStreet.com

Dovish taper by ECB expected

- Focus on ECB rate decision; likely to announce a reduction in the pace of its PEPP bond buying for Q4 but not expected to offer any signal on the future of its QE plan until later in the year. Asia. - China Aug CPI Y/Y: 0.8% v 1.0%e; PPI...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

European Central Bank Slows Its Bond Purchases as Inflation Surges

LONDON — The European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday but opted to slow down the pace of net asset purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program. The Governing Council voted to maintain the interest rate on the ECB's main refinancing operations at 0%, on the marginal...

