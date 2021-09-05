CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andrew County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Henry; Holt; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Livingston; Nodaway; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Worth Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Visibilities down to 1/4 mile will be possible at times. Those out traveling this morning should use caution if they encounter dense fog. The visibility could also vary widely as you travel across the region. The fog will lift by 10 am. Remember to use low beam head lights, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and be extra cautious near intersections and railroad crossings.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Daviess County, MO
County
Buchanan County, MO
County
Platte County, MO
City
Gentry, MO
County
Carroll County, MO
County
Clinton County, MO
County
Livingston County, MO
County
Nodaway County, MO
City
De Kalb, MO
City
Randolph, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Holt, MO
County
Worth County, MO
County
Cass County, MO
County
Dekalb County, MO
County
Caldwell County, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
County
Ray County, MO
County
Chariton County, MO
County
Andrew County, MO
County
Lafayette County, MO
County
Johnson County, MO
City
Jackson, MO
County
Cooper County, MO
County
Pettis County, MO
County
Henry County, MO
County
Howard County, MO
County
Clay County, MO
County
Gentry County, MO
County
Bates County, MO
County
Randolph County, MO
County
Atchison County, MO
County
Holt County, MO
County
Saline County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Chariton#Daviess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy