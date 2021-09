The Berea-Midpark boys and girls cross country teams headed to Mentor to compete in the 2021 edition of the Cardinal Classic. The girls finished ninth and the boys took 14th. Brooke Bechtel led the scoring efforts with her season best time of 20:45.18. Junior Alexis Verdell (24:12.69) and Senior Emma Dipuccio (24:29.40) crossed the line right after one another. Emma Reardon (25:36.54) and Alyssa Richards (25:41.88) were the next Titans to cross the finish line. Rounding out the scoring effort for Berea-Midpark was junior Miriam Myers with a time of 26:38.44.