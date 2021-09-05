Economic Development Partnership to meet Tuesday

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. Anyone interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.

Agenda:

• Reports

• Good News – Mayor Don Denbow

• Economic Development – John Boswell

• Housing – Aric Bonner

• New Business – Darwin Myers

• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell

• Chamber of Commerce Update Special Topic

• Update on the Corsicana Commons Project – Wayne Burgdorf, SVN Trinity Advisors

A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance. The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at: www.cityofcorsicana.com. Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings,” and click on “Economic Development Meeting” to view the meeting. Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location