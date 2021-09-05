'Shang-Chi' opens big with $71.4M to lead box office

Marvel’s Shang-Chi has been projected to set a Labor Day Weekend opening box office record. Deadline is reporting that the Marvel feature could be headed for a $90 million launch. That would eclipse Halloween’s wild $30 million opening back in 2007. Typically studios try to avoid the Labor Day holiday because people are so preoccupied with outdoor activities. Obviously, 2021 poses some different challenges. But, Disney and Marvel Studios are confident that Simu Liu’s MCU debut can overcome whatever is standing in its way. (That speculation that Shang-Chi will have to do well if fans want Eternals on time probably didn’t hurt matters. As an added bonus, the field of releases should give the Marvel flick some serious staying power at the cinema as well. The MCU features always seem to strike a chord with audiences. This effort carries the added bonus that it represents a truly new character that will have significant repercussions for everything that comes afterward.