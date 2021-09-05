CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FirstEnergy locks online accounts, users asked to reset password after automated attempt to hack customer accounts

record-courier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirstEnergy is asking all online customers to reset their passwords after a security check uncovered an attempt to breach their accounts. The electric company began informing customers Sunday morning via email of the need to update their passwords following the attempted breach, which a spokesperson said was largely unsuccessful and would have given hackers access to only limited information like customer names, email addresses, street addresses, last four digits of bank or credit card accounts, and phone numbers.

