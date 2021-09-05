Former Food Network Host Josh Denny Causes Controversy on Twitter

Paula Deen lost her Food Network show many years ago, after controversial allegations that she used racial slurs in the workplace, but not there is speculation that she could be returning to the cooking channel. Gossip Cop reports that sources close to the situation are saying Deen feels like she has enough of an audience to merit getting her Food Network show back. "Paula never felt the public turned against her," the source told the National Inquirer. "She still gets mobbed by fans when she is out in public."