Tracy Morgan visits rehab bed where he recovered from crash

Comedian Tracy Morgan returned to Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison on Sept. 1 to thank the physicians, nurses and therapists who cared for him after he was seriously brain injured in a 2014 accident. Morgan also met with current patients and their family members to share the story of his recovery after being in a coma. Morgan has remained supportive of JFK Johnson since his accident. He regularly gives out the “Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing” to shine a light on the specialty of rehabilitation nursing.PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH.