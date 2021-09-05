A&M RB Isaiah Spiller praises the work of the offensive line in season opener
Texas A&M runner Isaiah Spiller had another 100 yard outing last night in the Aggies' season opening win against Kent State. However, the game was a bit different for him as he was working behind virtually a brand new offensive line as opposed to the veterans that comprised the 2020 campaign. Even so, they helped the Aggies to nearly 600 yards of total offense and made the life of new quarterback Haynes King easier than expected for a first time starter.247sports.com
Comments / 0