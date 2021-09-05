CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&M RB Isaiah Spiller praises the work of the offensive line in season opener

By Jeff Tarpley
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M runner Isaiah Spiller had another 100 yard outing last night in the Aggies' season opening win against Kent State. However, the game was a bit different for him as he was working behind virtually a brand new offensive line as opposed to the veterans that comprised the 2020 campaign. Even so, they helped the Aggies to nearly 600 yards of total offense and made the life of new quarterback Haynes King easier than expected for a first time starter.

Texas A&M players met the media on Monday as they took a break from their preparations for their 2021 season opener with Kent State (which will be televised this Saturday night on ESPNU at 7:00 pm). The Aggies are ranked sixth by the Associated Press going into the year and return most of a roster that finished 9-1 and in the top five nationally in 2020. They are bringing in a new quarterback and 1,000 yard rusher Isaiah Spiller weighed in on his expectations for King and especially his athleticism.
