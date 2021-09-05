A&M RB Isaiah Spiller praises the work of the offensive line in season opener

Texas A&M players met the media on Monday as they took a break from their preparations for their 2021 season opener with Kent State (which will be televised this Saturday night on ESPNU at 7:00 pm). The Aggies are ranked sixth by the Associated Press going into the year and return most of a roster that finished 9-1 and in the top five nationally in 2020. They are bringing in a new quarterback and 1,000 yard rusher Isaiah Spiller weighed in on his expectations for King and especially his athleticism.