CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Animal shelter welcoming more than 50 dogs from Louisiana

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6Xam_0bnOUbLa00

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — More than 50 dogs and puppies are scheduled to arrive on Long Island after being transported from shelters in Louisiana.

The North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington says its emergency rescue team will be arriving with the dogs on Monday.

The animals were removed from shelters in the Shreveport, Louisiana area to make room for animals displaced by the storm.

The animal league says it plans to return to Shreveport next week with supplies for shelters there, and return with more dogs.

The storm has been blamed for 12 deaths in Louisiana, and residents are struggling with food, water and gas shortages.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Port Washington, NY
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Port Washington, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
Port Washington, NY
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Animals#Animal Shelter#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Patterson, LAPosted by
KATC News

Hurricane evacuees in Acadiana longing to return home

Nearly 300 evacuees from Hurricane Ida are calling St. Mary Parish their temporary home. They are staying in community centers throughout the parish. Those staying at a shelter in Patterson are not sure when they will be able to go home. Right now, 85 families are staying at the Patterson Civic Center. One evacuee says he’s ready to be reunited with his family.
Texas StatePosted by
KATC News

FEMA deadline: Sunday, Sept. 12

The deadline for registering for some FEMA Disaster Assistance programs is Sunday, September 12. Fema says the deadline will not be for all programs, but for programs related for immediate or critical needs.
PoliticsPosted by
KATC News

Edwards updates on Ida recovery and response

Governor Edwards held a press briefing on Hurricane Ida recovery. He first updated on his decision to push back the fall elections in the state. Edwards signed an executive order formally delaying the upcoming fall elections in Louisiana, following severe damage from Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana, which would make holding the election difficult and could lead to challenges for displaced voters.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen dog

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating the suspects involved in a theft in the Opelousas area. On August 23, 2021, deputies responded to a complaint at the 1900 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area. The victim stated his three-year-old sable-colored German Shepherd was stolen from his yard. On the day before, he noticed a male riding a bicycle back and forth in front of his home but did not get a description. The dog answers to Junior and has a scar that runs from the left shoulder, between his front legs, and down his chest.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Acadiana events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The Lafayette Fire Department is holding a 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 on Saturday, September 11, 2021, 9:00 A.M. in Parc Sans Souci, 201 East Vermilion Street in Lafayette . The event is to honor the 414 first responders – police, fire, and ambulance personnel – who died in the attacks 20 years ago. In addition to the first responders, 2,563 citizens also tragically lost their lives that day.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Tangipahoa Parish renters urged to leave

After Governor Edwards' decision to suspend evictions until September 24, some apartment complexes in Tangipahoa Parish are still urging renters to leave. Jessie Abbott rents a home in Hammond. He told KATC that his apartment complex deemed the buildings unliveable and insisted residents leave. Abbott says when he got home on Tuesday, his landlord had called the police in an attempt to have certain residents escorted off of the premises.

Comments / 0

Community Policy