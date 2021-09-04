CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, VA

137 Travis Lane, Charlotte, VA 23923

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Charlotte County!!! Located in a country setting on 3.17 acres close to schools and the towns of Keysville and Charlotte Court House this home has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 2,810 sqft. of living space. The features include a grand entryway, new wood grain Laminate floors, a fireplace (currently electric), spacious floor plan (great for entertaining), kitchen with center prep island and wall oven, utility room, two dining areas, a HUGE sunroom, large back deck with cutout for grill, a carport, whole house generator, and much more!!!

