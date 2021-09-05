CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Silver Beaver Recipients

WATERLOO-The Winnebago Council of the Boy Scouts of America has recently announced the 2021 recipients of the prestigious Silver Beaver Award. This award is the highest adult recognition given by the local council to honor and recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves by rendering noteworthy service of an exceptional character to youth from within and outside of the BSA within the 17-county service area of the Winnebago Council.

