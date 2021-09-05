FirstEnergy locks online accounts, users asked to reset password after automated attempt to hack customer accounts

If you’ve ever had your email account or social media account hacked, you understand the frustration that it can cause. Two-factor authentication helps combat that by sending a code to your phone number or email address when you, or someone else, is attempting to access your account. By all means, this works well to add extra protection, but the best way to protect your accounts is with a physical security key. How Do Security Keys Work? If you already have 2FA set up for most of your accounts and think your information is fully protected, first off, good for you! But your...