Rena DeRouen

Rena Collins DeRouen fought the good fight and was called home by God on Aug. 23 to join the choir of angels. Born in 1934 in north Louisiana to Albert and Mildred Collins, Rena always had a love for singing and had a song in her heart. After moving to south Louisiana, Rena met and married the love of her life, Ray DeRouen. They loved bluegrass music and attending festivals. Together they spent a lifetime traveling and their favorite places included Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and the Smoky Mountains, namely Maggie Valley. Rena loved Fall and pumpkins and passed this along to her granddaughter Michelle. Rena and Ray enjoyed hunting and Rena even earned the distinguished honor of Top Shot of the American Sportsman’s Club. She also enjoyed gardening and had a strong love for cats. She attended the First United Methodist Church and was a dedicated Sunday school mom, church decorator and a member of the choir for almost 70 years. Rena’s love for our Lord and Savior was evident in all that she did and to all she loved.