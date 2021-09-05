Back-to-school purchases to increase values of retail shares

Click here to read the full article. Shoppers continue to spend money at a healthy pace, despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. “The consumer is doing pretty good and they’re spending money and we don’t see an abrupt stop to that,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., said during Goldman Sachs’ 28th annual Global Retailing Conference. “You’ve got a continuum, of course, of income levels and wealth levels in the U.S. and there are going to be a lot of people with plenty of spending capacity. For customers at the lower end of that scale, wage...