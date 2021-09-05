CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back-to-school purchases to increase values of retail shares

 4 days ago

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: After months of remote learning, most U.S. schools are returning this year to in-class instruction, leading to strong late-summer back-to-school sales and providing U.S. retailers with some needed momentum. The S&P 500 retailing index, which includes Amazon.com, is up about 2 percent for the quarter...

