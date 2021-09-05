CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using Trust To Build Your Business: What You Need To Know To Use Referrals To Your Advantage

entrepreneurstime.com
Cover picture for the articleHave you ever tried a product or service based on the word of a friend, colleague or family member? Many of us have, because we trust that person and are more likely to take their recommendation over someone we don’t know. This is the power of referrals. Ask your current customers if they have friends, family, or people they know that they think would love your service, then contact those people on behalf of them, offering your services/products. This is a great way to get access to potential new customers, while also having a warm introduction – you’re not cold-calling (or emailing!) them, as you’re essentially being introduced by their trusted friend/family member (your current client).

entrepreneurstime.com

