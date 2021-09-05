Daily Delivery: On to bigger and better for Sky7 and the Cats
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State cruised to a 24-7 season-opening victory over Stanford on Saturday, and as Fitz explains, beating the Cardinal was only the first test for senior quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Wildcats. As he said leading into the season, Nevada likely looms as a bigger test than Stanford, and the Wolf Pack claimed its own victory over a Pac-12 foe over the weekend.247sports.com
