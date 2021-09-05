CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Daily Delivery: On to bigger and better for Sky7 and the Cats

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State cruised to a 24-7 season-opening victory over Stanford on Saturday, and as Fitz explains, beating the Cardinal was only the first test for senior quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Wildcats. As he said leading into the season, Nevada likely looms as a bigger test than Stanford, and the Wolf Pack claimed its own victory over a Pac-12 foe over the weekend.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Sky7#Gopowercat#Stanford#Cardinal#Pac 12#Gopowercat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Cincinnati, OHchatsports.com

Big 12 Conference selects University of Cincinnati Bearcats for expansion

Big 12 Conference, Cincinnati, video game expansion pack, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, Houston, West Virginia, Ohio, American Athletic Conference, Brigham Young University, Nebraska. The Big 12 Conference has settled on the four schools it will add to the league and the process is moving fast toward becoming official,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day Got Some Special Help For The Oregon Game

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reached out to an Oregon legend on Sunday ahead of the Buckeyes’ marquee clash with the Ducks this Saturday. Day told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he spoke with former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly on Sunday. Day considers Kelly a mentor. Kelly even tried to bring Day to Eugene when he was coaching the Ducks back in the day. Day said no because he didn’t want to move his family to the West Coast.
Michigan State247Sports

Michigan State reveals captains, uniforms for Youngstown State game

Experience is the common element in Michigan State’s trio of game-day captains for the second week in a row. Sixth-year senior kicker Matt Coghlin, senior safety Xavier Henderson and fifth-year senior tight end Connor Heyward, a combined 116 games played between them, will represent the Spartans at the coin toss in Saturday’s home opener against Youngstown State.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

Oregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.
Ohio StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Not Shying Away From Ohio State

If there's one thing Michigan fans are painfully aware of at this point, it's that Ohio State has dominated the Wolverines for the better part of the last two decades. In fact, the 2021 season will officially mark 10 years since Michigan's last win against the Buckeyes (2011), including the two worst losses in rivalry history (2018, 2019). The Wolverines are also currently in the midst of the rivalries longest losing streak since 1918, dating back to the very beginning of the rivalry when Ohio State went 0-13-2 from 1897-1918.
Nebraska StateDaily Nebraskan

Nebraska setter Anni Evans personifies the heart of Husker volleyball

During a press conference Monday, Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said that Nebraska is the heartbeat of volleyball in the United States. Sophomore setter Anni Evans is a perfect example why. Originally from Waverly, Nebraska, Evans has always had an admiration for the Nebraska volleyball program. Evans was a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy