Illinois State University welcomed 3,374 freshmen to its student body for the 2021-2022 academic year. Total enrollment stands at 20,233. “Illinois State has returned to a more traditional college experience for the 2021-2022 academic year,” said President Terri Goss Kinzy. “Students are eager to be back on campus. We believe our strong Fall 2021 enrollment numbers reflect the support we have received from students and their families as we have moved forward with our approach to the fall term. The continued robust enrollment shows the confidence people have in Illinois State.”