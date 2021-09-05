Three Vehicle Crash Involving State Patrol Cruiser Claims Life OF Bryan Man

DEFIANCE (9-4-21) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred today at approximately 2:35 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 24 between Jewell and Independence Roads in Richland Township, Defiance County. At the time of the crash, Sergeant Fernando Chavez (46) of the Defiance Post had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder for a traffic violation when a pick-up truck drove off the right side of the road and struck Sergeant Chavez’ patrol car and the vehicle he had stopped.