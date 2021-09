Talk about your stuck buck! Police officers in northern Minnesota helped free a deer that was tangled up in a hammock recently. The motto of most police departments in Minnesota is to 'protect and serve,' and while that often requires officers to put themselves in harm's way, I'm guessing officers in Grand Rapids (northwest of Duluth, a little under four and a half hours away from Rochester) never guessed helping to untangle a buck from a backyard hammock might be a task they'd have to tackle.