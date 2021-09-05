‘The Accountant’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel

Just like its protagonists, The Old Guard is regenerating. Netflix has greenlit a sequel, The Old Guard 2, following the original 2020 film, which starred Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of vigilante fighters who can’t be killed. According to Deadline, Theron, along with the film’s other main stars including Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Veronica Ngo, are set to return. ﻿And the film will once again be written by Greg Rucka, who penned the original graphic novel series. But Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood will not be back to helm the sequel, due to other commitments (although she’ll continue as a producer). Instead, Victoria Mahoney, who has directed episodes of The Morning Show and Grey’s Anatomy along with serving as second-unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will helm the sequel. “I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter,” Prince-Bythewood said in a statement to Deadline. “I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement — being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses,” Mahoney added. “Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences.”