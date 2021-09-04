CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do i have full custody right now?

 6 days ago

A year ago i was run out of my Florida home by my abusive ex with our 2 year old daughter i went back to NYC. since then i have kept a full-time job and my own home with my child she is now attending preschool here by my home i have everything set up from child care to a stable life. the father has yet to look for her and i just found out he already started another family once i left. his family informed me that he is now going to try, after a whole year, to fight for full custody. where do i stand?

