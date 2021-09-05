CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6 Review

By Teresa McCraw
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the opening scene, we are reminded that Raising Kanan is the strongest contender in the Power universe because of the writer’s uncanny ability to capture the reality of living in the ghettos. Raq is standing idle at the elevator in the projects. After one of the elderly ladies in the projects tells her the elevator doesn’t work, she’s forced to walk up seven flights of stairs. Anyone that has ever lived in public housing knows that Housing Authority never sucks at maintaining their property.

