CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The Crate Challenge Is Banned! Censorship Gone Too Far? | Perez Hilton

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Yet another reason TikTok sucks! Should you be able to make stupid videos? This and. on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!. Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version!

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Booker
Person
Perez Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Tiktok#The Perez Hilton Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Viral Milk Crate Challenge Videos Banned From TikTok

The dangerous #milkcratechallenge is taking social media by storm one viral video at a time. It's quickly caught traction after those who dare try and scale the shaky pyramid of stacked milk crates often end up painfully falling flat on their face. Many of these videos shared on Tiktok are...
Behind Viral Videosbuzzfeednews.com

The Best Memes About The Milk Crate Challenge On The Internet

The milk crate challenge — a recent social media trend where people attempt (and usually fail) to climb stacks of milk crates — has already been banned from TikTok for promoting dangerous acts. When users try to search "milk crate challenge" on TikTok, they are led to TikTok's community guidelines.
Behind Viral Videoshot96.com

Couple Turns Milk Crate Challenge Into Gender Reveal

A couple of parents-to-be have gone viral after combining two popular trends – TikTok’s milk crate challenge and a gender reveal. And while this gender reveal didn’t spark a wildfire or cause a plane crash, it’s getting a lot of attention for the level of stupidity involved. For one thing,...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Most Outrageous Milk Crate Challenge Video FAILS

You think you can do it don't you? Admit it...you thought just for a second, "my balance is pretty good" or "I bet I could go a bit faster than that guy and make it" NO, you can't and the reason is science. Don't be mad, I have to tell you like it is because friends save each other from stupid S*!t.
Milkyr.media

The Lowdown: Milk Crate Challenge: Dangerous or Hilarious?

The word of the week is #milkcratechallenge, so watch as we try to figure out the origins of the newest craze—and if the CIA really dropped those milk crates off—while watching some classic fails along the way. Host/Producer: Malachi Segers-Seker. The Lowdown gives you the latest in news, pop culture,...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
CelebritiesPopculture

Tom Selleck Controversy Takes Over Twitter, and It's a Hot Mess

An odd chain of events got actor Tom Selleck trending on Twitter on Monday, proving that the old children's game "Telephone" is alive and well. A tweet about Selleck went viral early in the morning, spawning plenty of discussion about him both related and unrelated to the inciting post. However, considering that the first tweet was about Selleck's religion, things got heated and politicized from there.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jenny Slatten Does Heroic Deed, Saves Lives!

Jenny Slatten is still trying to figure out her relationship with Sumit Singh. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has been through a lot. His family has been less than accepting of his American love who is thirty years his senior. This would also be Sumit’s second round at marriage so a lot of factors have gone into the whole situation. Still, the two are attempting to stick it out. Now, Jenny is showing how much love she has to give in more ways than one.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

'GUHHATL' Star Jhonni Blaze Posts Unsettling Message and Goes Missing: 'Let's See You Laugh When I'm Dead'

Friends of "Love & Hip Hop" star Jhonni Blaze are seriously concerned -- they say she has been missing for days. Jhonni first published a troubling message on social media. "S---t don't make Sense how much pain I can consume. S---t be on the edge for me and tonight I'm done y'all won," she wrote. "I won't leave no memories cus y'all didn't care to leave genuine ones with me."
Musictalesbuzz.com

Listen To This: Baby! – Perez Hilton

Listening to Cub Sport‘s Confessions and watching the music video are two very different experiences. The song features a lot of spoken word and is heavily inspired by the ’80s. It’s wonderfully weird. And the music video is so gay! We love our people!. Check it out above!. Then CLICK...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri Thinks Twitter May Have 'Gone Too Far' With This Drake Meme

Guy Fieri's bromance with Drake has been well-documented over the years. According to First We Feast, the relationship between the music artist and the culinary guru began in 2012 when the two hooked up for a fundraiser collab in Toronto. But the two men crushing on each other's talents was real, with Drake giving a shoutout to the "Flavortown" mayor in his song "6 Man," where the rap artist sings, "Fieri, I'm in the kitchen, I'm a magician." Fieri apparently had no clue about the lyrics when the song dropped and shared his feelings with First We Feast, saying, "I'm still getting a big grin out of that one. Drake's an awesome guy. I love his music and energy."

Comments / 0

Community Policy