The Crate Challenge Is Banned! Censorship Gone Too Far? | Perez Hilton

Guy Fieri's bromance with Drake has been well-documented over the years. According to First We Feast, the relationship between the music artist and the culinary guru began in 2012 when the two hooked up for a fundraiser collab in Toronto. But the two men crushing on each other's talents was real, with Drake giving a shoutout to the "Flavortown" mayor in his song "6 Man," where the rap artist sings, "Fieri, I'm in the kitchen, I'm a magician." Fieri apparently had no clue about the lyrics when the song dropped and shared his feelings with First We Feast, saying, "I'm still getting a big grin out of that one. Drake's an awesome guy. I love his music and energy."
