Mother arrested, after shooting in Tuscaloosa County leaves 1 dead, infant in critical condition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit released more information about this incident. The deceased person is identified as Willie Haywood, Jr., 53. TVCU says Haywood was holding a 2-month-old child, when he was shot. The child was also shot and sent to Children's Hospital in Birmingham, and remains in critical condition, says the TVCU. Capt. Jack Kennedy of TVCU says a suspect, Lashana Henderson, 25, the child's mother, has been charged with Capital Murder, in the death of Mr. Haywood. Henderson is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond. Capt. Kennedy says the shooting apparently resulted from a domestic argument.