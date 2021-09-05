CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Mother arrested, after shooting in Tuscaloosa County leaves 1 dead, infant in critical condition

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit released more information about this incident. The deceased person is identified as Willie Haywood, Jr., 53. TVCU says Haywood was holding a 2-month-old child, when he was shot. The child was also shot and sent to Children's Hospital in Birmingham, and remains in critical condition, says the TVCU. Capt. Jack Kennedy of TVCU says a suspect, Lashana Henderson, 25, the child's mother, has been charged with Capital Murder, in the death of Mr. Haywood. Henderson is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond. Capt. Kennedy says the shooting apparently resulted from a domestic argument.

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Children S Hospital#Capital Murder#Wvtm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy