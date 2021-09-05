Officer captures boa constrictor, keeps her as pet

A two-day search for a missing hiker in the Hawksbill Crag area of the Ozark Mountain National Forest in Newton County ended Wednesday with the woman being found unharmed. Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Wednesday that Theresa Beshara-Cox, had been located alive and that her family had been notified of the discovery.Wheeler said in a news release that the woman was “uninjured and is headed to be reunited with her family.”Beshara-Cox had told others that she planned to go hiking in the Hawksbill Crag area early Monday morning. Authorities were contacted when she failed to return that evening.The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, Harrison Fire Department, Mennonite Disaster Service and other volunteers began searching for her that evening.