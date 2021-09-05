Yun wins by two at Rolling Green Championship

Forme Tour No. 1 Trevor Werbylo enters the week holding a 103-point lead on the Points List. (Media/PGA TOUR) DALLAS, Pennsylvania –The Forme Tour season-ending tournament starts Wednesday at Huntsville Golf Club. Compressed into three days, the 72-hole Forme Tour Championship features the leading 132 players available from the 2021 Points List through the seventh tournament, the Rolling Green Championship. Those players will be battling on several different fronts, starting with the race for Player of the Year honors, with first-year pro Trevor Werbylo the current leader. What else is on the line beyond the top spot that secures full Korn Ferry Tour status? Well, the other four players inside the top five will also earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, while those ranked inside the top 10 will be exempt into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. There’s more, with the players finishing the season ranked 11th through 25th on the Points List securing exemptions into the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Finally, others are hoping to secure 2022 Forme Tour status, as the leading 60 on the Points List will be fully exempt for next season.