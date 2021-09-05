CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Yun wins by two at Rolling Green Championship

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

Following his win at the Rolling Green Championship, Andrew Yun now holds the third spot on the Forme Tour Points List. (Media/PGA TOUR) SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania—Entering a long final day in a tie for fifth, trailing by four, Andrew Yun followed a third-round 66 with a bogey-free final round 65 to come away with the victory at the Forme Tour’s weather-delayed Rolling Green Championship Saturday. The 30-year-old played 34 holes on the final day, making 10 birdies and only one bogey to record his first career win on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Greenwich#Day By Day#Media Pga#The Forme Tour#Rolling Green Golf Club#Nos#First Pga#Instagram#Pga Tour#Korn Ferry Tour#Huntsville Golf Club#Wilkes Barre#Trevorwerbylo#Schniederjans#Stanford#All American#Pac 12 Conference#Pga West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPopculture

PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.
Golfkfgo.com

Golf-Aphibarnrat sets pace at Wentworth as Ryder Cup hopefuls begin quest

LONDON (Reuters) – Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat produced a scorching eight-under-par opening round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday as behind him those vying for Ryder Cup spots suffered mixed fortunes. Aphibarnrat’s round of 64 gave him a one-stroke lead over Australian Adam Scott with England’s Justin Rose,...
GolftheScore

Cantlay defeats DeChambeau in playoff to win BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay prevailed over Bryson DeChambeau in a marathon playoff to win the BMW Championship at Caves Valley in Maryland on Sunday. Cantlay birdied the sixth playoff hole and DeChambeau then missed his own attempt, giving the 29-year-old his third PGA TOUR victory of the season. He's the only player with that many wins in 2021.
GolfPGA Tour

Power Rankings: Ascension Charity Classic

PGA TOUR Champions has the spotlight this week as it heads to Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis for the inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. The PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour have finished their seasons are off this week. Norwood Hills hosted the 1948 PGA Championship, won by Ben Hogan, and the 1972 and 1973 Greater St. Louis Classic on the PGA TOUR. Lee Trevino won in 1972.
GolfPGA Tour

Harris English shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole. Harris English hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
GolfPGA Tour

Dev Series: Ramírez claims first professional title

CARACAS, Venezuela—Iván Camilo Ramírez finally did something he had never done as a professional: he won. At the Venezuelan Open at the Caracas Country Club that finished Saturday, the 23-year-old posted rounds of 69-64-66-67 to finish at 18-under at the tournament that is part of the 2020-21 official Dev Series schedule. That was enough for Ramírez to cruise past local favorite, Venezuela’s Manuel Torres, by four shots. The Venezuelan put up a good fight during the final round, shooting a 9-under 62—he made two eagles on the front nine—but he couldn’t overcome the lead Ramírez built during the first 54 holes.
GolfKXLY

Chien wins Circling Raven Championship on Symetra Tour

WORLEY, Idaho — Peiyun Chien was consistent all weekend shooting a 66 Friday, 67 Saturday, and closing round 67 Sunday to win the Symetra Tour’s Circling Raven Championship. Chien held off Demi Runas who fired a 66 Sunday and finished one shot back of the lead, Bailey Tardy with the...
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

TOUR Championship: English to Keep Momentum Rolling into Friday

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Not much changed at the TOUR Championship on Thursday as Patrick Cantlay,...
GolfPGA Tour

PGA TOUR dreams to be finalized Sunday at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. – Three years ago, Justin Lower faced a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. The stakes were clear. With a birdie, Lower would earn his first PGA TOUR card via The Finals 25. Par, and the final spot would go to Lower’s good friend and frequent trivia buddy Jim Knous.
Atlanta, GAPGA Tour

Patrick Cantlay: A man and FedExCup champ in full

ATLANTA – The road to the FedExCup title began with Starting Strokes, with No. 1 seed Patrick Cantlay staked to an early lead at the 30-man TOUR Championship. But really, the road to the FedExCup began earlier than that. Much earlier. In fact, Cantlay (final-round 69, 21 under total) began mapping out his one-shot victory over Jon Rahm (68) years ago, at Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, California. Already an accomplished junior, he would study the older, more accomplished players like Paul Goydos and John Cook. What did they do well? What could he learn?
GolfPGA Tour

Joseph Bramlett wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

NEWBURGH, Ind. – The culmination of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season wrapped up on Sunday at Victoria National Golf Club as Joseph Bramlett won his first tournament title. Bramlett pulled away during the final round to finish four clear of the field at 20-under to win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, joining 24 other graduates on Sunday evening in securing 2021-22 PGA TOUR membership through the Finals points standings.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Welsh duo win Golfbreaks PGA Fourball Championship

Matt Moseley and Rich James unleashed a barrage of birdies on the back nine at Carden Park to turn the battle to win the Golfbreaks PGA Fourball Championship into a triumphant tale of the unexpected. The Welsh duo had begun the third and final round three shots shy of the...
GolfPGA Tour

The First Look: Forme Tour Championship

Forme Tour No. 1 Trevor Werbylo enters the week holding a 103-point lead on the Points List. (Media/PGA TOUR) DALLAS, Pennsylvania –The Forme Tour season-ending tournament starts Wednesday at Huntsville Golf Club. Compressed into three days, the 72-hole Forme Tour Championship features the leading 132 players available from the 2021 Points List through the seventh tournament, the Rolling Green Championship. Those players will be battling on several different fronts, starting with the race for Player of the Year honors, with first-year pro Trevor Werbylo the current leader. What else is on the line beyond the top spot that secures full Korn Ferry Tour status? Well, the other four players inside the top five will also earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, while those ranked inside the top 10 will be exempt into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. There’s more, with the players finishing the season ranked 11th through 25th on the Points List securing exemptions into the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Finally, others are hoping to secure 2022 Forme Tour status, as the leading 60 on the Points List will be fully exempt for next season.
GolfPGA Tour

Louis Oosthuizen shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole. Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
GolfPGA Tour

Brooks Koepka WDs from TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the TOUR Championship with a left wrist injury. Koepka was 3 over par on the day and 1 under for the tournament when he withdrew after a par at the 12th hole. Video showed him releasing the club and shaking out his left arm after hitting his tee shot at the par-3 11th hole, and buckling over, his left arm on his leg, after hitting a fairway bunker shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy