Yun wins by two at Rolling Green Championship
Following his win at the Rolling Green Championship, Andrew Yun now holds the third spot on the Forme Tour Points List. (Media/PGA TOUR) SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania—Entering a long final day in a tie for fifth, trailing by four, Andrew Yun followed a third-round 66 with a bogey-free final round 65 to come away with the victory at the Forme Tour’s weather-delayed Rolling Green Championship Saturday. The 30-year-old played 34 holes on the final day, making 10 birdies and only one bogey to record his first career win on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour.www.pgatour.com
Comments / 0