On August 30 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled the SHINee member's new single "Hate That...," a pre-release meant to raise anticipation for his upcoming solo album. "Hate That...," which features long-time friend and labelmate Taeyeon of Girls' Generation, is an impressive R&B song with an exciting rhythm and sentimental guitar. As the word 'hate' implies in the title, the lyrics deal with the honest emotions felt after a break-up, conveying a message to an ex that he hates that they are doing well without him now. The music video stars both Key and Taeyeon continuing the breakup theme of the song's lyrics with a creative space-themed metaphor.