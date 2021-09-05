CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Rosh Hashana Services on Campus

umd.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosh Hashana services will take place at the Rosenbloom Hillel Center (9/6 - 9/8) and at the multifaith Memorial Chapel (9/7). For details on specific services and registration, go to: https://marylandhillel.org/jewish-experience/high-holidays/

stamp.umd.edu

Comments / 0

Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

Five Celebrated Jewish Chefs Share What They Serve on Rosh Hashanah

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A table filled with delicious foods is an important part of many Jewish holidays, and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is no different. There are certain ingredients that are traditionally enjoyed on the holiday, such as apples and honey, pomegranate, and challah (but for Rosh Hashanah, it's usually round instead of a long braid that' often studded with raisins or other sweet fruit). Most of these foods are eaten on Rosh Hashanah because they are sweet, and they symbolize our wish for a sweet new year. While these foods can certainly be eaten raw, a la apples dipped in honey, they often appear in other dishes like cakes. Sephardic Jews have a Rosh Hashanah Seder with various ingredients from beans to fish head. And, of course, some dishes have become traditions in more recent years, like brisket and tzimmes.
FestivalPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Secret History of Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year that begins Wednesday evening, can be a tough time for Jews in mixed political families. In theory, the day is largely about forgiveness and introspection. In practice, the day is often about loud, angry political arguments at the holiday table. In fact, though, Rosh...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

For Rosh Hashana, Baltimore-area rabbis faced with delivering sermons at transitional moment in COVID pandemic

Rabbi Elissa Sachs-Kohen knows her words will carry a little extra weight this year during Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. This past year could’ve been one to forget for many, a time of isolation created by the coronavirus crisis, or a painful one for those who experienced profound loss caused by the pandemic. The beginning of the High Holy Days is a chance to remember and reset. “I’m ...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Rebbetzin’s Tisch: Rosh Hashana: Love and Fear

It’s that time of year again. The one where we ask ourselves: “Where did I go wrong? How could I make all the same mistakes again? Why is it so hard to change?”. What is the secret to really becoming something completely different; to becoming the new, real you?. Let’s...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Our Preparation For Rosh Hashanah

The Mishnah in Rosh Hashanah 16a says that on Rosh Hashanah every single human being is judged before Hashem. The Gemara there explains that Hashem has given us the key of how to receive a more favorable judgment in din. The Gemara says that we should recite malchiyos, shofros and zichronos. Malchiyos in order to accept Hashem’s malchus upon ourselves, zichronos in order to bring our favorable memory in front of Hashem, and with what? With the shofar.
ReligionLos Angeles Daily News

Rosh Hashanah a time for reflection

Beginning at sundown Monday night, observant Jews throughout the world began a two-day observation of Rosh Hashanah, the “head of the year” or the new year. Rosh Hashanah begins the 10 Days of Awe, sometimes called the High Holy Days, culminating next week with Yom Kippur. Jewish tradition teaches that,...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Campus returns to full schedule of worship services

Like so many other events on the Grand Canyon University campus, Chapel and The Gathering are ready to hit the reset button in the 2021-22 academic year. The pandemic forced the cancellation or curtailment of most gatherings. Students attending Chapel sat amid the cardboard cutouts used for sports events, and the Gathering had to be moved outside to the Quad.
Englewood, NJNew Jersey Herald

Rosh Hashana plans are again in flux. 'COVID has changed the way I do holidays'

In early August, Deborah Aronson sent out an email to 28 of her friends and family, inviting them to celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, at her home in Englewood. As she had most every year, Aronson planned an all-out "soup-to-nuts" feast for the holiday, the date of which varies every year because it is based on the Hebrew calendar; this year it begins on the night of Sept. 6.
LifestyleThe Jewish Press

Rosh Hashana: Sour/Bitter/Sharp Foods

The Talmud teaches that one should eat symbolic and meaningful foods on Rosh Hashana, as “omens are significant [and have influence]…on the entire year.”1 For example, there is a universal custom to begin the Rosh Hashana meal with an apple dipped in honey in order to symbolize our hope for a sweet new year. Eating sweet foods is said to be able to influence G-d in “sweetening” His judgment for the coming year. It is interesting to note that the apple evolved as the primary symbolic food of Rosh Hashana because an apple orchard represents “a field blessed by G-d”2 and is also symbolic of paradise.3 There are also many other foods that have evolved throughout the ages and are customary to eat on Rosh Hashana as segulot for a good year.
ReligionPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

'Good to be back': Beth Sholom's Rosh Hashanah service returns to Baker Park

Late summer was on full display Monday as the setting September sun warmed Baker Park. Children dotted the playground, dogs trotted about and an evening yoga session began. Much of the park’s activity, however, centered around the bandshell — passersby slowed their pace, strained an ear and turned their heads as Rabbi Jordan Hersh and his wife, Cantor Shulie Hersh, led the Beth Sholom Congregation in prayer and celebration of Rosh Hashanah.
Boulder, COboulderjewishnews.org

Shofar in the Park – Alternative Rosh Hashanah Celebration

To accommodate those who would otherwise not participate in formal Rosh Hashanah synagogue services, Rabbi Scheiner of Boulder Center for Judaism is promoting a brief, open to all, Rosh Hashanah ceremony that includes the primary observances of the holiday. There will be a special activity for kids and a small holiday gift takeaway.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Rosh Hashana celebrations planned with COVID in mind

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown-- the start of the 10-day long High Holiday period for Jewish people. Our Melissa Cooney spoke to rabbis and congregation members throughout the Burlington area to learn more about how these holidays are being held while COVID-19 is an ongoing concern.

