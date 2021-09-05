CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guinea World Cup qualifier off after political crisis

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Guinean President Alpha Conde delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. Witnesses say heavy gunfire has erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital and went on for hours. It was not immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began. But the gunfire prompted security concerns in the West African country with a long history of coup attempts. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco has been postponed after a Guinean army colonel seized control of state television and said the government had been dissolved on Sunday,

The West African nation was due to host Morocco in the capital of Conakry on Monday. No new date has been set for the fixture.

The Confederation of African Football said the postponement was “to ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials.”

There were hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday in developments that bore all the hallmarks of a coup d’etat.

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF,” the governing bodies said in a statement.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

