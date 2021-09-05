CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

US Rep Haley Stevens of Michigan marries software engineer

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan has married software engineer Rob Gulley in a small outdoor ceremony, the Democrat’s office announced Sunday.

Stevens, 38, married Gulley, 37, on Friday evening “in their home state of Michigan.” They met while attending high school and reconnected in 2017.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel officiated the ceremony, according to a post on Twitter.

Stevens’ office said that in order to attend guests had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

“The couple shares their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes and kind words from all across the country,” Stevens’ office said in a statement. “They are incredibly excited to begin their life together.”

Stevens, of Rochester Hills, is in her second term. Her district includes parts of Wayne and Oakland counties.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Livonia, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#Michigan Attorney General#Software Engineer#Ap#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Virus claims Black morticians, leaving holes in communities

MULLINS, S.C. (AP) — When the last mourners departed and funeral director Shawn Troy was left among the headstones, he wept alone. For five decades, the closing words at countless funerals in this town of 4,400 had been delivered by his father, William Penn Troy Sr. Now the elder Troy was gone, one of many Black morticians claimed by a pandemic that has taken an outsized toll on African Americans, after months of burying its victims.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: AZ canvass report draws nonsensical conclusions

A report released this week in Arizona’s largest county falsely claims to have uncovered some 173,000 “lost” votes and 96,000 “ghost votes” in a private door-to-door canvassing effort, supposedly rendering the 2020 election in Maricopa County “uncertifiable.”. But its conclusions aren’t supported by any evidence, according to county election officials...
Derry, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

Interstate in NH to be rededicated to Alan Shepard

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials are celebrating the completion of an Interstate 93 expansion project and the rededication of the highway in honor of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space. A gathering Friday in Derry, Shepard’s home town, will unveil a new Alan B. Shepard Highway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy