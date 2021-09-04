375 Wild Azalea Dr., Dillard, GA, GA 30537 (MLS # 26020939)

LAKE Cabin at 3,000 ft+elevation in the NE Georgia Mountains. Lake is spring fed. Completely remodeled 2015. 2 bedrooms/2 baths + BONUS ROOM. This home is so sweet and comfortable, you will want to spend all of your time here. A fireplace in the living-room will make cool evenings cozy. 2 porches with FLAT YARD & fire-pit will make for fun outdoor entertainment. Strolling the private community roads will lead to a beautiful spring-fed lake. Enjoy an afternoon of fishing or canoeing. This cabin is just a couple of hours from Atlanta. Highlands NC is just about 12 miles away. Enjoy snow-tubing and zip-lining within minutes. Spring Lake POA states no short term rentals less than 1 month. Rental by the month is ok as stated in the amendment.