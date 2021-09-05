CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Woman's Death Investigated as Suspicious

By NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia police were investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Philadelphia home, which had its back door open at the time. Police received a call asking them to check on the welfare of the woman early Sunday morning. They entered the home on the 4500 block of Marple Street in Holmesburg shortly after 2 a.m. and found the back door open, Officer Tanya Little, a Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman, said.

