How To Spot Hidden Creeper Cameras Or Microphones In Your Airbnb
Hidden cameras in a private space, such as a bedroom or bathroom in an unfamiliar place like an Airbnb or other rental property, are a nightmare for most people. However, hacker and cybersecurity researcher Marcus Hutchins, better known as MalwareTech, posted a short video to TikTok explaining how to detect hidden cameras within an Airbnb or hotel. Using his simple tricks along with some of our own, it is easy to keep your privacy at home and away.hothardware.com
Comments / 0