How To Spot Hidden Creeper Cameras Or Microphones In Your Airbnb

You don't have to spend a fortune to keep your home safe and secure. Even though some of the security cameras I recommend are pricey, a growing number of options from companies like Wyze provide quality security without breaking the bank. These cameras tend to have a lot of the same features as their more expensive counterparts, such as continuous recording, a motion sensor, a rechargeable battery and apps that send a push notification when something triggers the camera. And considering some cost as little as $20, they also have decent video quality. All of the models on this list would make a great nanny cam or pet cam, and some even connect to your existing smart home setup or smart device to keep you in the loop at all times.