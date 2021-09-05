Salt And Sacrifice Release Date And All The Gameplay Details

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl's fall release window has seemingly been narrowed down: according to the game's listing on the Nintendo Switch eShop, the title will be releasing on October 5th. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl's listing calls this release date "estimated," but this is a normal thing for listings from the digital marketplace, and Switch owners can see that same wording used for officially revealed release dates, as well. Publisher GameMill Entertainment has not confirmed that specific date as of this writing, but those looking forward to the game can probably assume that this is the real deal, barring some kind of delay.