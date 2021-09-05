CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish world population increases to 15.2 million with 45.3 percent living in Israel

Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

The number of Jews worldwide stands at roughly 15.2 million, according to statistics released by the Jewish Agency for Israel on the eve of the Jewish new year 5782. That number is up from 15.1 million the last Jewish new year (5781). The number of Jews in Israel is nearly...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Israel PM Bennett to make rare public visit to Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to travel to Egypt next week for the first public visit by an Israeli prime minister in over a decade. The big picture: Israel officials speculate that by inviting Bennett publicly so early in his term, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government is trying to signal Egypt's importance in the region to the Biden administration.
CollegesCleveland Jewish News

University of Buenos Aires launches antisemitism watchdog

(JTA) — The law school of the University of Buenos Aires has launched a watchdog institute to monitor antisemitism. The Observatory on the Fight Against Antisemitism will advise local and international institutions, educate legal professionals and provide legal tools to combat antisemitism. It aims to find and analyze antisemitism in the press, social media, public speeches by officials and in educational institutions. A law professor, Juan Antonio Travieso, will head the institute.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Conference of Presidents holds High Holiday call with Israeli prime minister

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was hosted in a virtual meeting by leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Friday morning in a half-hour conversation covering a number of topics. According to a news release from Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff, it resulted in...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Rabbi Adlerstein On This And That In The Jewish World

Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein, director of Interfaith Affairs at the Simon Wiesenthal Center and co-founder of the online journal Cross-Currents is known for his trenchant commentary on a range of issues facing the Orthodox as well as Jewish community at large. “I try to weigh in on contemporary issues from a Torah perspective,” he told The Jewish Press.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

German Jews and ‘3G:’ Adapting High Holiday services to coronavirus regulations

To communicate with God at a synagogue over the High Holidays, Jews throughout Germany must generally abide by the “3G” concept that went into effect in late August: “Geimpft, genesen, getestet,” an alliteration for “vaccinated, recovered, tested.”. As Germany’s version of Israel’s “Green Pass” system, this concept allows individuals to...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Dermer: World won’t stop Iran from acquiring nuclear bomb

Ron Dermer, who until recently was Israel’s ambassador to the United States, is warning that despite their promises, the United States and the international community will not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. “In no uncertain terms, the world will allow it to happen,” said Dermer, in an in-depth...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

This is not a drill: The climate change emergency demands a Jewish response

(JTA) — Twenty years ago, people cried when they said these words on Rosh Hashanah, six days after the attacks of Sept. 11. The ancient words suddenly held intense contemporary force. Twenty years later we are being bombarded by climate-related disasters, one after another — each year worse than the...
Phoenix, AZjewishaz.com

Israel looks to American Jews for social media support

Jacob Gimbel, like many American Jews, is still reeling from the social media posts he saw during May’s violence between Israel and Hamas. “Social media started blowing up,” said Gimbel, 17. He never before saw such “widespread hating against Israel” on his Instagram feed, with some posts even being antisemitic.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Taliban: We want ties with US and rest of the world — but not Israel

(JTA) — The Taliban, the extremist Islamist movement once famously insular, is ready to build relations with the world — except for Israel. Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the movement that assumed control of Afghanistan last month, told Sputnik News that his country is ready to work with the United States and other countries in rebuilding the Asian land.
MuseumsForward

The first Jewish Holocaust museum wasn’t in Israel or the US

If you were to ask people which country had the very first Holocaust museum, most would likely answer “Israel” or “the United States.” The true answer, though, is Vilna (Vilnius), and what’s more surprising, is that it was founded even before World War II was over, in 1944 – a dramatic history detailed in David Fishman’s “The Book Smugglers: Partisans, Poets, and the Race to Save Jewish Treasures from the Nazis”. The founders of this museum were three Jewish partisans: the poets, Avrom Sutzkever, Shmerke Kaczerginski and Abba Kovner. They had fled the Vilna ghetto but returned to the city after the Red Army liberated it in July 1944. Sutzkever arrived from Moscow, where he had lived since April of that year. (The story of how Sutzkever had ended up in Moscow was remarkable in itself: he had actually been airlifted out of a Partisan encampment in Belarus by the Soviet government in order to provide it with new information about the Holocaust.)
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Lapid in Moscow: Israel reserves right to act against Iran to prevent nukes

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said during a state visit to Moscow on Thursday that the Jewish state reserves the right to act to stop Iran’s nuclear program. After meeting with his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Lapid said during a joint press conference that “a nuclear Iran will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.”
SocietyCleveland Jewish News

Slovakia apologizes for World War II laws against Jews

The Slovakian government apologized on Wednesday for World War II-era laws that stripped Jews of their rights. On the 80th anniversary marking the adoption of the “Jewish Code” on Sept. 9, 1941, the Slovakian government said in a statement that it “feels a moral obligation today to publicly express sorrow over the crimes committed by the past regime,” reported the AP.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Elazar Stern aims to promote Jewish unity, identity and solidarity in Diaspora

“Israel is your home away from home,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a message on Sept. 2, ahead of the Jewish New Year. His address was aimed at “the people of Israel and the Jewish people at large,” which he referred to as his “extended family.” Herzog was previously head of the Jewish Agency for Israel, where, as one of his stated objectives, he worked to provide a platform for all Jewish communities around the world.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

U.S. reaches 40 million COVID cases; 12 percent of total national population

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. has reached 40 million positive COVID cases which is about 12 percent of the total national population of over 332 million. According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, 649,198 people infected with the virus have died; This accounts for 1.6 percent of the positive cases.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Afghanistan’s last Jew has left the country

(JTA) — Zebulon Simantov, the last remaining Jew in Afghanistan, has finally left the country for fear of persecution by the Taliban, an Israeli television channel reported. Simantov, the 62-year-old former keeper of Kabul’s lone remaining synagogue, left the country for the United States in recent days with several other exiles, the Kan broadcaster in Israel reported Wednesday.
ProtestsAxios

Axios from Tel Aviv

Welcome back to Axios from Tel Aviv, and shana tova to all our Jewish readers. Today's edition is 1,901 words, a 7-minute read. With the manhunt for six Palestinian prisoners who tunneled their way out of an Israeli maximum-security prison continuing for the third day, riots have been reported at three additional prisons.

