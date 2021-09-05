RICHARDS: Business About Town

Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily TimesThe former Georgia Power office on Norman Drive has been demolished.

– The former Georgia Power office at 1731 Norman Drive, across from the Valdosta Mall, has been demolished. The building was originally built as a branch of the former First State Bank & Trust Co. — which is now Synovus — in the 1980s. No word yet as to what, if anything, will be replacing it.

– The Dent Force location at 321 Lakes Boulevard in Lake Park has closed up shop after just a few months. A representative of one of Dent Force’s Florida locations said the Lake Park spot had only been intended as a temporary “pop-up” location after a series of intense thunderstorms moved through the area. The building had formerly been Eagle Automotive.

– Work has begun on a new La Quinta Inn at I-75 Exit 22 in Valdosta. The former La Quinta Inn at 1800 Clubhouse Drive has been rebranded as Wingate by Wyndham.

– A 1.5-acre parcel in the 1000 block of St. Augustine Road, in front of Candlewood Suites, has been sold. No word yet on who bought it or what will go in there.

Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.