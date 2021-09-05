CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Lose Brandon Nimmo To IL Due To A Hamstring Strain

By Pat Ragazzo
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when things were starting to look up, the Mets got ambushed by another injury. And this time, it was their center fielder, Brandon Nimmo, who suffered a right hamstring strain, which landed him on the IL on Saturday. Nimmo hurt his hamstring running the bases in the Mets' 11-9...

www.yardbarker.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Brandon Nimmo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Hamstring Injury
