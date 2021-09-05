CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova dominates Lehigh 47-3 behind Smith, Covington

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and Justin Covington ran for 156 yards and a pair of scores and Villanova beat Lehigh 47-3 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Former Lehigh receiver Dez Boykin caught three passes - two for touchdowns - and collected 90 yards receiving in his return.

After a pair of first quarter field goals, the Wildcats established control of the line of scrimmage when Covington ran it in from 13 yards out to end a seven-play, 61-yard drive early in the second quarter. Covington followed that effort with a 51-yard scoring run to cap a six-play, 89-yard drive with 3:57 left before halftime. He finished with 18 carries and averaged 8.7 yards per tote.

Smith threw touchdown passes of 15 and 61 yards to Boykin in a 24-point third quarter. The Wildcats outgained Lehigh 506-139 in total yards.

Cross Wilkinson threw for 134 yards for the Mountain Hawks and was intercepted three times.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

